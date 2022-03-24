PRINCETON — The City of Princeton will be hosting a Professional Disc Golf Association (PDGA) tier C tournament Saturday at Princeton City Park.
The tournament will feature 60 competitor in an 18-hole match over two rounds. All 60 of the slots have already been filled with players from areas throughout the Appalachian region, organizers said.
The public is invited to watch the tournament as long as they are respectful of the courses and players, organizers said. The tournament will have a shotgun start at 10 a.m., meaning groups of players will tee off from different holes at that time. Ranked and professional players will tee-off from Hole 1.
People interested in learning more about disc golf can visit Southern WV Disc Golf Club on Facebook. This organization is not associated with the City of Princeton. A PDGA tier B tournament will be taking place at Glenwood Park on Sept. 24. This is a 90 player tournament that is open to the public to participate in, organizers said.
“We are delighted to have this PDGA Tournament right here in Princeton. We welcome the 60 players to our city park and wish them the best of luck as they compete,” said City Manager Mike Webb. “The city appreciates the efforts of Greg Bishop, Princeton Rotary and the Sophisticated Hound for making this event happen.”
