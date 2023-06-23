PRINCETON — At their last meeting of fiscal year 2023, the Princeton City Council received an update from the Region I Planning and Development Council concerning an internet service survey.
Justin Watkins from Region I said they were in the process of conducting a survey of internet usage in the agency’s service area covering such issues as availability and signal strength.
“So far, we’ve gotten most of our responses from the Oakvale area and the 24739 zip code in Princeton,” he said.
Councilman James Hill asked where did the information go to which Watkins replied that it went to Region I, then to various government entities at the level.
“We need to get as many people and businesses to fill out the survey as possible in order to get a map of usage, speed and signal strength,” Watkins said.
Hill said the small businesses around town, particularly Mercer Street, depended upon online orders for a great portion of their business and needed better broadband access.
City Manager Mike Webb said the Region I survey would be a complement to other efforts to increase broadband access.
In other city council action:
• Councilwoman Jacqueline Rucker said the Princeton Community Reunion would be held at Earl Muse Park on Pine Street on Saturday July 1st from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• On motion of Councilman Marshall Lytton and second by Vice Mayor Joe Allen, Kaitlyn Smith was appointed to succeed the retiring Ken Clay as City Clerk, effective August 1st.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com
