PRINCETON – A home's occupant was away Saturday afternoon when a blaze brought firefighters to her brick house near Princeton City Park.
The fire was discovered about 1 p.m. when a neighbor heard a noise outside his home, looked outside and saw that the house across the street on Bud Avenue off of Hillside Drive was on fire.
"I'm just glad no one was inside," Kaitlyn Bragg said as she watched firefighters work around the home. Her father, Brian Bragg, heard the noise and discovered the fire.
"God had to tell dad to look out the window or we never would have found it," she added.
Kaitlyn Bragg said that her aunt, Brenda Bailey, was not at home when the fire started. Her brother, Jared, ran across the street and broke down a door so her aunt's cats could get out. The pets managed to escape the fire.
Assistant Chief Chuck White with the East River Volunteer Fire Department said after the fire was extinguished that 75 percent of the structure was in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene.
White said that the fire's cause had not been determined, and that it was under investigation. No injuries were reported.
The Princeton Fire Department and the Green Valley-Glenwood Volunteer Fire Department also had units on the scene along with the Princeton Rescue Squad.
