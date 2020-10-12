PRINCETON — Mercer County schools announced that Princeton High school will be moving to remote instruction for the week of October 12 after a positive COVID-19 case was found.
The announcement came via their Facebook page on Sunday afternoon. The announcement claimed the move to remote instruction was being done out of “an abundance of caution.”
All sports activities for Princeton High School have been suspended until further notice, and no date on when the school would reopen for in-person instruction was given. That information would be released after further contact tracing was conducted by the Mercer County Health Department, according to the announcement.
