PRINCETON — One employee of a local health care center was quarantining at home after testing positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19), a representative of the center said Saturday. Another death was reported in West Virginia and a new case was reported in Buchanan County, Va.
Princeton Health Care Center announced the results of statewide testing ordered by Gov. Jim Justice. The center issued a statement Saturday about the current results.
“One staff member that does not have direct contact with residents has tested positive,” according to the statement issued by Stefanie Compton RN, BSHA, NHA of Princeton Health Care Center. Compton added that this employee did not show any symptoms.
“The employee is asymptomatic and is quarantining at home,” Compton said.
Tests have been performed on 289 residents and staff members, and 231 results had been received. There were 58 test results (13 residents and 45 employees) pending, according to the statement released Saturday.
“We are continuing to take the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our residents and employees according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to prevent the further spread of this virus. We continue to work closely with local and state health officials to ensure that we are taking the appropriate steps,” Compton said.
“Our team remains committed to caring for our residents and each other. We continue to foster a nurturing environment while also meeting the medical needs of those entrusted to us,” she stated. “We will provide updates as they become available on our website and Facebook page.”
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 5 p.m. Saturday that there have been 33,210 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 1,025 positive, 32,185 negative and 33 deaths.
DHHR confirmed the death Saturday of a 67-year old male from Kanawha County.
“We offer our deepest sympathy as our state grieves another loss due to COVID-19,” Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary said in a press release.
The DHHR still listed nine confirmed cases in Mercer County, but did not state whether the case reported by the Princeton Health Care Center was one of them. Seven of those nine patients have recovered from the virus and have been released from quarantine, according to the Mercer County Health Department.
McDowell County was holding steady at six confirmed cases, and five of those patients have recovered and were out of quarantine, according to the McDowell County Health Department. Monroe County still had five cases of the virus.
West Virginia counties with confirmed cases Saturday were as follows: Barbour (4), Berkeley (130), Boone (2), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (9), Gilmer (1), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (124), Jefferson (71), Kanawha (148), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (45), Marshall (9), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (12), Mingo (2), Monongalia (97), Monroe (5), Morgan (9), Nicholas (6), Ohio (26), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (3), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (82), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).
Over in Southwest Virginia, the Virginia Department of Health listed a new confirmed case in Buchanan County, bringing the total number of cases there to 13. Russell County had four cases with one hospitalization, and Tazewell County held steady with four cases. In Wythe County, the health department listed 11 confirmed virus cases with one hospitalization and one death. No cases were reported in Bland County. Giles County was holding steady at four cases.
Numbers remained higher in other counties across the region, including 51 cases and one death in Montgomery County, which is home to Virginia Tech, and 30 cases and three deaths in Washington County, which is home to the Abingdon area.
The Virginia Health Department reported Saturday that 72,178 people had been tested. There were a total of 12,366 confirmed cases and 1,942 hospitalizations. A total of 436 deaths had been reported across the state.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
