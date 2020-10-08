PRINCETON — A health care facility which has seen 24 deaths announced plans Wednesday to allow families to visit their relatives under controlled conditions.
Princeton Health Care Center (PHCC) officials issued a statement about the results of COVID-19 testing that was conducted Monday. Based on the tests results, there were no active COVID-19 cases associated with the center.
“We understand the need for our residents to see their family members and loved ones,” PHCC officials said. “Therefore, we are beyond ecstatic to announce that our visitation can now resume. Our team remains committed to the safety and well being of our residents, staff and our community.”
Visitations will be by appointment only, and the visits will be limited to 30 minutes. Visitors will enter the facility through the chapel area glass doors only, and there will be no access into the main facility; no public restrooms will be available, PHCC officials said. No outside items will be accepted; these items will be cleaned and then delivered. Visitors will be required to wear masks, and social distancing will be observed to ensure at least 6 feet of distance between residents and their visitors.
According to the Mercer County Health Department, the county has had 29 deaths, and 24 of those deaths were at the Princeton Health Care Center.
The region’s school systems continued Wednesday to report that students and staff were going into quarantine after being exposed to COVID-19.
Another two sports teams with Mercer County Schools went into quarantine after a positive COVID-19 case was detected, school officials said Wednesday.
“Due to a positive COVID-19 case, the PikeView Middle and Princeton Middle volleyball teams and their coaches have been quarantined,” school officials said in a statement issued by the board of education. “The Mercer County Health Department will conduct further contact tracing.”
The school system announced last week that the Lady Panthers of PikeView High School had been placed under quarantine due to exposure to a student-athlete outside of Mercer County who tested positive for COVID19. PikeView will remain under quarantine until the testing and contact tracing process has been completed.
In nearby Monroe County, the school system was notified by the Monroe County Health Department that one student at Mountain View School had a confirmed positive COVID-19 test.
“We are working closely with the Health Department and health officials are conducting contact tracing. Health department officials will notify anyone they deem necessary to quarantine; however, the student has not been in class this week,” Superintendent Joetta Basile said. “The case does not currently appear to be school spread. We will continue best practices of wearing masks, washing hands, and disinfecting surfaces, as outlined in our re-entry plan. In keeping with privacy laws, further information will not be released regarding the student, but our thoughts and prayers are with them for a speedy recovery.”
In Virginia, Superintendent Christopher B. Stacy of Tazewell County Public Schools announced that starting Monday, Oct. 12, all schools in the Bluefield, Va. area would resume operations with in-person learning.
Dudley Primary, Graham Intermediate, Graham Middle and Graham High schools will follow the previously established schedule in-person classes on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. Wednesday will be a remote learning day for all students, Stacy said.
“I certainly appreciate the patience and support of the community as we continue to navigate through a world in a pandemic,” Stacy said. “The health and safety of all will continue to guide our decision making. As always, I encourage everyone to continue to follow mitigation strategies both at school and home.”
