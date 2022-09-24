Princeton Health and Fitness Center (PHFC) has been serving Mercer County and the Princeton community for 25 years now.
The center was originally a project of Princeton Community Hospital.
“The PCH Foundation raised money for years and planned for this place all the way back in the early ‘90s, and they were able to officially open in September of 1997,” said Princeton Health and Wellness Center executive director Chris Worley.
Worley is a long time employee of PHFC and started working there in August of 1998, which was only a year after the opening of the center.
“I started as a part-time employee while I was in college, and then after I graduated, I stayed there,” said Worley. “At that time, I was in the position of business manager, and I did that until about 2013 which is when I became director.”
The center’s purpose when the idea of it was conceived was to try and better the lives of the community members.
“The reason we were started is because southern West Virginia has always been the most unhealthy part of the state,” said Worley. “We’re all here in the what I like to call the ‘Biscuit and Gravy Belt’ because we all like our biscuits and gravy, fried food, and good eatings, but it has effected the health of the area.”
According to Worley, this area has high rates of diabetes and heart disease which is a big part of what made the PCH Foundation invest the time and money they did into establishing the center.
“We’re kind a prevention health care in the sense that we try to encourage a healthy lifestyle in the community so people don’t have to worry about diabetes and heart disease later on down the road,” he said. “When we were started, for around the first 15 years that we were open, we were one of the only gyms in the area, but now there are all kinds here which is good for the community.”
PHFC is also a physical therapy center that PCH utilizes for orthopedic surgeries. They have therapy pools and other training facilities for it.
Things at the center have changed and adapted to be better for members over the course of the 25 years that it has been established.
“We are now a state licensed child care facility, so we have about 75 children in our after-school program and daycare. During the summer we have our summer day camp program, so we’re more than just a gym,” Worley said.
The child care is a relatively newer program that the fitness center offers, but in a way they’ve had it since the beginning.
“When we first opened we had child care for the parents that would come to work out, so we would watch them for as long as the parents were utilizing the gym, and we still do that now; however, the after-school program and day care are additions we started a few years after we opened. I think it was around 1999 or 2000,” Worley explained.
He also added, "We try to be more of the facility that's for the whole family, and while things have changed over the years in improvements, a lot of things are the same.
Another addition PHFC has made was group exercise classes, and they have recently converted one of the racquetball courts to a free weight gym.
“We’ve continued to develop and offer new classes throughout the years,” said Worley. “We offer about 50 group exercise classes a week, and most of them change consistently except for a few that people really love like Zumba.”
He also added, “We have some things that are newer like a kick-boxing type class that we’ve added recently, and a shine dance class.”
Worley said that they change up the classes frequently to keep members interested and happy with the services they are providing.
Worley said the new converted free weight area in the center has really made many of the heavy lifters happy.
“It’s mostly for those people that do deadlifting and the heavier weights,” he said. “All those big muscle guys go in there, and they can scream and grunt all they want and not bother anybody else in the gym.”
Worley said they do all the can for their members because they were reason that they’ve made it the 25 years and that they are the best part of the facility.
“The best part are the members, the people who come here because we have a good bunch of people,” he said.
Worley said his favorite part of working there is getting to meet all the members and seeing them establish their routines and schedules of coming to the facility.
“The morning crowd is almost always the same people, people in the afternoon and evenings are the same. It’s interesting to see the very different people that come in at all the different times of the day,” he said.
Another one of his favorite things is getting to see the changes in people once they a start their workout journeys.
“I’ve seen several people change their lives, and I mean I’ve seen people here that have lost two to 300 pounds,” said Worley.
Worley also mentions that even employees are sometimes people who began as someone working to better their lives at the center.
“We have an employee who’s been coming here for a while now that is doing really well in his weight loss and health,” said Worley.
That employee is Michael Dent, and he has been attending and utilizing the Princeton Health and Fitness Center for three years now.
“I started coming here around three years ago because I got disability on my knees from working on the railroad for 30 years,” said Dent. “I got arthritis in both of my knees, and at the time I got disability, I was 532 pounds. I’m close to 400 pounds now.”
Dent said he sees the changes he is making for himself and is proud of the weight he has lost through his hard work.
“I was hurting, my knees and my health were bad, and I started coming here at five o’clock in the morning,” said Dent. “I feel better now. I’m eating better, and I just feel better all around. I don’t get out of breath walking anymore, and I probably look better too.”
“It was when I started coming in the afternoon that I met the woman in charge of the pool area, and I let her know that I could help when they needed me since they were a little understaffed in there.”
He added, “It just makes me want to come down here because the hardest part of all of this is getting down here, once you’re here it’s easy, but when it became a job, it really made it easy.”
Dent said that he really enjoys working at the center and sees it as added motivation to keep going to workout.
“I really love everything here especially the facilities, the saunas and steam rooms and the different swimming pools are all great,” Dent said.
He also added, “My fellow employees are great too because I’m kind of old compared to them. I’ll be 60 next month and some are much younger than me, but they treat me no different though, like I’m just a regular part of the gang.”
Dent encourages others to start working to better their health, and said that if people are interested in joining PHFC, then they should just come by and check out the facilities and meet the staff.
“If I can do it, anyone can, and if you want to be healthy, this is the place to be,” he said.
Worley said he was very proud of the progress and work that Dent and all the other members put in at the center.
“It’s rewarding to get to see people get off all kinds of medications, and they’re able to have a better quality of life. It’s great,” said Worley. “It’s good to see them making complete lifestyle changes and better decisions on what they’re eating and being active.”
The celebration PFHC held in honor of their 25 years serving the community, they held a small reception and invited original planning committee and PCH Foundation board members to come along with current members, board members, and staff.
They also held a memorial walk in honor of those who helped establish PHFC that have passed.
