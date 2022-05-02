PRINCETON — City of Princeton officials have announced that the city’s Planning Commission has approved a blueprint this week to complete their 2024-2034 Comprehensive Plan over the next year and a half.
The timeline, which was approved during the Princeton Planning Commission’s meeting Monday, divides each of the state-required sections into monthly “deliverables” that will be reviewed and approved by the Planning Commission, according to Economic Development Specialist and PEDA Director Samuel Lusk, who will be leading this project.
The Planning Commission will be meeting each month between now and June 2023 to review deliverables from the previous months and collect input from stakeholders on the following month’s topic, Lusk said.
A monthly schedule for reviewing aspects of the 2024-2034 Comprehensive Plan includes the following dates. All meetings will be held at Princeton City Hall:
• May 23 at 6:30 p.m: Review of Rural Section (Required); Interview Railroad Museum Director, Pat Smith and Library Interim Director, Laura Buchanan; collect public input.
• June 27 at 6:30 p.m: Review of Historical Preservation (Required) and Historical (Optional) sections; Interview Chief Mould and Chief Gray; collect public input.
• July 25 at 6:30 p.m: Review of Public Services (Required) and Safety (Optional) sections; Interview Code Enforcement Director, Ty Smith; collect public input.
• Aug. 29 at 6:30 p.m: Review of Land Use (Required) and Conservation (Optional) sections; Interview Finance Director, Brian Conner; collect public input.
• Sept. 26 at 6:30 p.m: Review of Finance (Required) section; Interview Parks and Rec. Director, Amanda McCabe; collect public input.
• October 31 at 6:30 p.m: Review of Recreation (Required), Environmental (Optional), Conservation (Optional), and Natural Resource Use (Optional) sections; Interview Public Works Director, Jackie Phillips, and Assistant Director, Eric Gatchell; collect public input.
• Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m: Review of Infrastructure (Required) and Review of Transportation (Required) sections; Interview City Manager, Mike Webb; collect public input.
• Dec. 12 at 6:30 p.m: Review of Community Design Section (Required); Interview of PEDA Director, Samuel Lusk; collect public input.
• Jan. 30, 2023 at 6:30 p.m: Review of Economic Development (Required) and Tourism (Optional) Sections; Interview of Human Resources Director, Brian Blankenship; collect public input.
• Feb. 20, 2023 at 6:30 p.m: Review of Preferred Development Areas (Required) and Renewal and/or Redevelopment (Required) Sections; collect public input.
• March 27, 2023 at 6:30 p.m: Public Meeting for residents and community members to convey input on miscellaneous topics related to planning.
• April 3, 2023 6:30 p.m: Collect public input; Planning Commission Approves Draft of 10-Year Comprehensive Plan; draft is conveyed to Princeton City Council for April Council Meeting approval.
• May 29, 2023 at 6:30 p.m: Agenda TBD based on Princeton City Council’s review.
• June 26, 2023 at 6:30 p.m: Agenda TBD based on Princeton City Council’s review.
“I am excited to get to work on Princeton’s 10-Year Plan. I believe the Planning Commission made the right decision in approving this blueprint,” Lusk said. “We have great department heads and community members that know what type of city they want to live in 10 years from now. Their input combined with available data will help create a roadmap that will not only guide our administrative leadership but also draw new businesses and residents into our area for the next decade.”
