PRINCETON — Renovations at the Princeton Fire Department Training Center are finished, and a ribbon-cutting is set for Friday.
Bluefield City Manager Cecil Marson told City Board members Tuesday the training center is a big plus for the county and it was a joint project between the cities and the county.
What the $100,000 project will mean, he said, is that firefighters around the county can train here, rather than travel to Greenbrier County.
Princeton City Manager Mike Webb said Princeton, Bluefield and the Mercer County Commission contributed $25,000 each for the work.
“We also had an anonymous local donor to give $25,000,” he added.
The renovations included stabilizing the four-story tower, creating new burn boxes and plumbing for liquid propane fire training.
Webb said the training center will not only be for Princeton and Bluefield fire departments, but also for all of the volunteer firefighters around the county and other counties.
“It is truly a regional fire training center at this point,” he said.
Marson said it is a good deal for everyone.
“We all passed the hat to build a nice fire training center which is better for everybody here in Mercer County,” he said. “It is going to give our firefighters the training center they deserve.”
Working together was the most cost-effective way to get the job done, he added.
Marson said the work has taken about a year to complete.
In other business, the board:
• Honored the Bluefield State University women’s volleyball team for winning the 2022 USCAA Division I National Championship.
The team includes Taylor Sams of Lindside; Cristin Baker of Narrows; Aydan Dalak of Reese, Mich.; Veronica Butler of Troy, Ill.; Paige Jutte of Fort Recovery, Ohio; Lindsey Neal of Wytheville; Kateryna Dashevska; Allyson Martin of Christiansburg: Jordan Duncan of Spring Grove, Ill.; Caely Pickard of Laramie, Wy.; Taylor McKenna of Laurel, Md.; BriShaela McHaney of Red Oak, Texas; and Kaylee Winchell of Bonnie Lake, Wash.
Savanna Hammond is the coach and Nicole Kessner Taylor is assistant coach. Manager is Alexis Adkins of Logan.
• Allocated $15,000 for the purchase of the former Long John Silver’s property on Cumberland Road.
City Attorney Anthony Heltzel said the property is assessed at about $75,000 and the city also owns a parcel directly behind it.
It is a “business-oriented” area for development purposes, he said.
The restaurant was closed several years ago and was recently demolished.
• Appointed Marie Blackwell and Angie Farley as ballot commissioners for the upcoming June 6 municipal election.
“They served for the last two elections,” said City Clerk Robert Luther.
Luther said they sign off on the tally and make sure the information from the canvas is correct.
• Drew names as to what order the four candidates for the two at-large seats on city board will be in on the June 6 ballot.
Incumbent Matt Knowles with be listed first, followed by challenger Ashton Shaw, incumbent Peter Taylor and challenger Ashley Carr.
Luther said a sample ballot will be available next week.
• Approved changing the next board meeting from April 25 to April 18.
Treasurer Danny Dillow said the move was needed because the state requires an official levy to be done by the third Tuesday in April.
Rather than call a special meeting, the board moved its regularly scheduled meeting.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
