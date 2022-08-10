PRINCETON — After hijacked airliners were crashed into the World Trade Center’s towers on Sept. 11, 2001, firefighters, police and EMS personnel climbed as many of the 110-story towers’ stairs as possible to save as many people as possible, so many of them lost their lives in the line of duty when the towers collapsed.
To honor their sacrifices, area firefighters will again climb as many stairs as they can on Sept. 10, the day before the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
This memorial stair climb will start 10 a.m. that day on the bleachers of the Anne S. Hunnicutt Stadium, according to Lt. Rick Shagoury of the Princeton Fire Department.
“We climb in memory of the fallen from that day, Sept. 11, 2001,” Shagoury said. “Their ultimate goal was to save as many lives as possible.”
Besides the civilians who died that day, there were 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, 55 military personnel and eight EMS personnel who died when the Towers suddenly collapsed.
Each participating first responder will wear an ID card with the name and photo of fallen person as well as where he or she served. During last year’s memorial climb, firefighters wore full gear to simulate the weight that the 9/11 first responders carried when they climbed the Towers’ stairs. To climb 110 stories is the equivalent of 2,071 steps.
“At the end of the climb, we’ll ring a bell three times – which signifies the completion of the mission – and we read aloud the name of the person that we carried,” Shagoury said.
This year’s memorial stair climb will be the second one. The first memorial climb was conducted last year, he said.
“We are partnered with the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, and all the proceeds from the climb go to the National Fallen Firefighters so they can continue helping families of the fallen, and they also run crisis units for those who survived,” Shagoury stated.
Funds are raised through signing up participants for the memorial climb. People in the community can attend the event for free, he said. First responders who want to participate can sign up online.
“They can go to firehero.org, and that is actually the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. They can click on events, and then you’ll find Stair Climbs and then the Princeton Fire Department 9/11 Stair Climb,” Shagoury said. “And once they do that, it will bring up our specific site and they can click on it to register.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
