PRINCETON — The Princeton City Council took follow-up action on the north side of Thorn Street and North Eighth Street/Straley Avenue sidewalk projects during their April monthly meeting.
The first resolution approved an agreement with the West Virginia Department of Highways for a grant in the amount of $207,202.50 for the Thorn Street sidewalk project, with the city providing $41,440.50 in matching funds. City Manager Mike Webb was authorized to execute the agreement for the city. The approval came on motion of councilman Marshall Lytton with a second by councilman James Hill.
The other agreement, which was passed on motion of Lytton with a second by Vice Mayor Joe Allen, called for Webb to execute the deal with the WVDOH for a grant in the amount of $152,460 with the city providing $30,442 in matching funds.
In other business, council:
• Heard from city resident Stan Thompson, who praised the work being done in the city park but asked if the speed bumps could be returned citing the dangers that excessive speed presented to pedestrians.
• Heard from David Farley, who asked about repairing the Thorn Street Bridge. Webb said plans were in the works to replace the bridge.
• Passed, on motion of Hill and second by councilman Dewey Russell, amendments to the police civil service commission regulations regarding the entry level written and physical ability exams for the position of patrolman in order to enhance recruitment.
The changes include reducing the passing score on the written exam from 70 percent to 60 percent; providing two additional opportunities to retest if a candidate fails to get 60 percent but scores at least 40 percent on the initial administration of the written exam; and providing applicants two opportunities to pass the physical ability test.
• Approved on motion of Lytton and second by councilman James Hawkins, the March financial statements.
• Passed, on motion of Lytton and second by Allen, B & O Tax Incentives for Wood Pool Services at 1332 Stafford Drive; Bombshell Studios at 1127 Mercer Street; Bargain Binz & More, 1047 Stafford Drive; and Salon 304 at 225 Mercer Street.
• Approved 20 poll workers for the 2023 city election on June 6 on motion of Lytton and second by Hawkins.
• Selected the law firm of Goodwin & Goodwin, LLP, of Ripley to serve as bond counsel on the city’s community center project on motion of Lytton and second by Russell.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.