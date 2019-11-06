Phoebe Ann Ball, age 77, of Roanoke, VA passed away on November 4, 2019 at her home in Roanoke, VA. Phoebe was born on July 10, 1942 in Tazewell County, VA and was the daughter of the late Elmer and Pansy Osborne Bandy. She was a loving mother and sister. In addition to her parents, she was …