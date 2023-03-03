PRINCETON — Those in attendance at the last Princeton City Council meeting received an update on plans for the future community center during a public hearing.
Princeton Economic Development Authority Director Sam Lusk opened the hearing by saying that U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin arranged for $2.2 million in American Recovery Act funding for the 30,000-square-foot center, leaving the city to apply to the USDA Rural Development Authority for further federal assistance.
Courtney Neese, project manager for the Region I Planning and Development Council, said Phase II of the project would be seeking funding from the USDA’s Community Facilities program as a match for the ARA funding, along with municipal and other sources.
Karen Boyle asked when would construction on the new facility be completed. Mayor David Graham responded that the city hoped to start construction this year and that completion would depend on funding.
David Johnson asked if the public would have a chance to view plans for the center. Lusk said it would be possible within a month or so.
The center, when completed, would include two full-size basketball courts with 295 seats apiece, a smaller court, an indoor soccer court, a martial arts room, two multiple-purpose rooms and space for other community functions.
Additional outdoor facilities would be added in conjunction with the project along with paving and facade improvements.
The center would also serve during community emergencies.
On motion of council member Dewey Russell and second by council member James Hill, council voted to approve the application.
In other news, council:
• On motion of Russell with a second by Councilman James Hawkins, a transfer of city property to the Princeton Rescue Squad was tabled pending further legal action.
• On motion of Russell with a second by council member Marshall Lytton, City Attorney Paul Cassell was authorized to investigate the potential for the city of Princeton and the Princeton Sanitary Board to enter into a multi-governmental lease-purchase agreement on the acquisition of a piece of equipment which will be shared by the two entities.
• On motion of Hill and second by Vice Mayor Joe Allen, $11,000 from the Capital Equipment Fund was transferred to purchase handguns for the Police Department with the remainder of the cost paid by a combination of police forfeiture and coal severance funds.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com
