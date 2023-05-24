PRINCETON — Five candidates for three at-large seats on Princeton City Council faced off Tuesday night in a forum at city hall.
Incumbents David Graham (who is also mayor), Dewey Russell and James Hill are being challenged by Joseph “Dan” Crutchfield and Candace Vassallo-Wilson.
Graham, a civil engineer, has been on council since 2014 and reviewed the accomplishments the city has seen, including the affiliation of Princeton Community Hospital with WVU Medicine and how that will expand medical services and spark growth.
He also said the city has repaired its pool, improved the city park, made pickleball courts and now has a new city hall and will soon have new headquarters for police and fire, and a new recreation center.
Crutchfield is a businessman and owner of Daydream Games on Mercer Street.
He said he is running because he is “frustrated with certain things” in the city, especially drug abuse and overdoses, and wants to see more of an effort made to tackle the problem
He also would like to see more recreational activities inside city limits.
Crutchfield said homelessness is also a problem that needs to be addressed.
Russell, who is retired and said he has been on council for “an extended period of time,” pointed out the progress the city has made, including turning control of the city operations to department heads as well as the new facilities in the former Dean Company property.
Budget problems have also been fixed, he said.
Hill, who was an emergency responder since 1975, also pointed to the hospital and its impact.
He said flooding problems on Stafford Drive has been remedied and the city is working on getting sidewalks in the Rogers and Bridge Street area.
More infrastructure is also needed, he said, because it is necessary for growth.
Hill also wants to focus on the homelessness problem in the city and offer them help, but if they refuse help, they need to leave.
Wilson, director of the Chuck Mathena Center, said Princeton is on the precipice of big growth and she wants to be part of preparing for that.
She said infrastructure is crucial as well as amenities like bike lanes, beautification projects, recycling and having more trash receptacles.
Wilson also said she is an advocate for police, fire and public works departments.
But she said a main objective should be for everyone to work together and accomplish what is best for the city.
A question from the audience related to at least 100 vacant properties in the city and what should be done with them.
Crutchfield, and all candidates, said housing is needed and the city needs to pave the way for this to happen by utilizing those empty parcels to build houses and possibly businesses.
Russell said that is one reason the city now has an Economic Development Authority, to help dispose of the properties wisely, and the vacant properties are primarily the result of tearing down about 800 dilapidated structures during the last seven years.
Hill wants to use the properties for smaller, more affordable homes and community amenities, as well as housing in structures like apartment buildings.
Wilson said she agreed, and wants to see both affordable housing as well as places in a higher price range for people who move here because of PCH WVU Medicine.
Graham also said quality, affordable housing is the goal and the city has been diligent in compiling and documenting a list of property owned, which now totals more than 200.
He also echoed others in saying Princeton Community Hospital becoming part of WVU Medicine will increase the demand for housing.
Candidates said in response to a question they are aware of problems with roads and streets, especially after utility work, and want to do all they can to address the issue, but many main roads are under the auspices of the state Department of Highways, including traffic lights.
The city does have a budget to maintain streets that are not part of DOH, and without asking residents for paving or sidewalk fees.
A question was asked about having different political parties represented on the board, but all candidates said they like the fact the positions are non-partisan and they want to keep it that way.
The forum was sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce of the two Virginias and the City of Princeton.
Jim White, professor of political science at Concord University, served as moderator.
Early voting starts today at the Municipal Building on Bee Street during normal business hours as well as on Saturday, May 27 and Saturday, June 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The election is set for June 6.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
