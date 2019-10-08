BLUEFIELD — Bluefield Regional Medical Center (BRMC) and its associated ancillary healthcare operations are now subsidiaries of Princeton Community Hospital (PCH).
The acquisition received official approval on Oct. 1.
“We believe that the acquisition of BRMC will enable us to build upon and streamline the quality of health care we provide to our patients and to further enhance the service lines available to the region,” said PCH CEO Jeffery E. Lilley in a statement Monday.
Most employees will remain, he added.
“We are pleased to report that the agreement includes a commitment to hire substantially all employees in good standing including the entire Senior Administration Team,” he said. “This will facilitate a seamless transition with no disruption to patient care. In fact, patients can expect to receive the same high quality of care from the same physicians, nurses, and support staff.”
Lilley said the acquisition will provide greater health care opportunities for area residents.
“We are excited by the new partnership with BRMC and by the opportunity it offers to build upon certain service lines to ensure greater medical access and to strengthen delivery of healthcare in our area,” he said.
Rick Hypes, PCH director of marketing, said the two hospitals’ first joint event is set for tonight.
The “Pink is my Power Color” fun run/walk starts at 6 p.m. at Bluefield City Park Shelter #1, and is focused on breast cancer awareness.
“That first event kicks off the new partnership,” he said.
Lilley will speak at the color run as well as Dr. David Mullins, a breast cancer specialist and surgeon, Hypes added.
The PCH Board of Directors approved the agreement for the acquisition on June 27 after weeks of speculation.
“Our hospital was founded nearly 50 years ago thanks to the generosity, pride, vision, and determination of thousands of Mercer County citizens.,” Lilley said at that time. “They saw the need for a modern, not-for-profit health care facility in their community. Through their donations, large and small, their vision became a reality. Because PCH has always put people and community wellness as a top priority, it has been able to attract and retain a highly skilled medical staff and invest in leading edge technology consistently through the years.”
Lilley said the acquisition of BRMC “will enable us to build upon and further modernize the quality of health care we provide to our patients and continue to enhance the service lines available to the region.”
He also had praise for BRMC.
“We applaud BRMC and the quality of care they have provided to the area since 1979 and we are excited about working together to build upon the strengths of both organizations,” he said. “Through the next few months, we will evaluate these options and collaboratively identify the best path that assures patients in our primary and secondary service areas are provided the highest quality health care they have come to expect.”
Lilley said those steps will “further develop and strengthen delivery of health care in our communities..”
“People and their commitment to make each facility the best it can be are what drive both organizations to be successful,” he said. “The agreement includes a commitment to hire substantially all employees in good standing when the transaction is complete.”
BRMC was owned by Community Health Systems, Inc. (CHS), based in Franklin, Tennessee, which purchased the hospital in 2010.
