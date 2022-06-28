Princeton Community Hospital nurse honored with DAISY Award

PRINCETON — Erin King, RN, of Princeton Community Hospital has been presented with the DAISY (Diseases Attacking the Immune System) Award for Extraordinary Nurses on June 21.
This is a prestigious award that was established in 1999 by the family of Patrick Barnes.
According to a press release issued by Princeton Community Hospital, Barnes had an auto-immune and was hospitalized for eight weeks, and the family said that during this time, Barnes received extraordinary care from his nurses which is what led the family to create the DAISY Foundation.
“The family was very impressed by the clinical care Pat’s nurses provided, but what really overwhelmed them was the compassion and kindness that his nurses brought to Pat’s bedside day in and day out. The nurses’ sensitivity made a great difference in the Barnes’ experience, and they wanted to say thank you to nurses for the extraordinary care they provide patients and families every day.”
Th family really wanted to be able thank nurses for their work.
King was awarded with DAISY after she was nominated by a patient she tended to that was in labor.
The patient, Kimberly Dudding, said that King stayed by her side through the whole process.
“Erin came onto shift at 7:00 p.m. and helped me through the beginning. She held my hand while the doctor broke my water. She told me what to expect, and she stood in front of me while I got my epidural,” said Dudding, according to the press release.
Dudding said she delivered at 7:43 a.m. which was 43 minutes after King’s shift had ended, but King stayed and provided the most attentive care she could.
Dudding said, “She stayed with me making sure I was ok physically and mentally. But she went even further above and beyond by staying with me until almost noon to make sure my baby and I were okay. I told her I couldn’t thank her enough for caring for my boy. She said no need to thank her because it was her honor to care for her mammas and their babies.”
Dudding said she had to nominate her because she could not ever be able to repay King for her care.
“I have never been more touched by a nurse in my life,” said Dudding.
