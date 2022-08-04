PRINCETON — Hospital staff, security and law enforcement came together Wednesday and drilled for a situation everyone hopes will never happen.
The Princeton Police Department and Mercer County Sheriff’s Department conducted an active shooter drill with security and staff at Princeton Community Hospital.
“We’ve been working closely with the Princeton Police Department,” said Karen Bowling, CEO and president of Princeton Community Hospital. “With things going on in the world as they are, we felt it was very important that hospital be prepared to manage an active shooter or any type of emergency where we need to partner with the police department to insure there was quick action; and obviously the safety and well being of our patients and employees are of upmost importance to us, and we were very fortunate. We have a great relationship with the Police Department in Princeton.”
Announced as a drill, the exercise gave the hospital the opportunity to practice and see how the personnel would handle a threat like an active shooter in the hospital, Bowling said.
“We’re very pleased to say that we went through this process and it went really well, and there’s always opportunities to tweak; again, this partnership with the police department is critical to our ability to maintain safety within our hospital,” she said.
Detective-Lieutenant Eric Pugh with the Princeton Police Department said the active shooter drill was successful.
“We were able to establish clear and concise forms of communication, he said. “We learned what the response of the hospital staff was going to be, and how they would react under pressure – design pressure, but still pressure.”
The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department along with the Princeton Police Department responded during the exercise the same way they would during an actual emergency.
“We have direct communication with the hospital through our radio frequencies, so our response time is extremely fast, and that’s the number one thing in these situations is that speed,” Pugh stated. “How fast can we stop the threat and how fast can we preserve life. and then we are able to form a plan on how, if anybody is injured, how we’re going to deal with that. How we’re going to get people out of danger zones and then isolate threats.”
The drill started with an initial call from Princeton Community, and the officers on patrol knew what their jobs would be along with the hospital security and the hospital’s staff, Pugh said.
“And everything came together really, really quickly. I think it came together quicker than we expected,” he said.
“Absolutely,” Bowling added.
“We were really pleased by how everything went today,” Pugh said. “The coordination between hospital staff and security and then having direct lines of communications with my officers, they were able to close in, and determine where the threat was and get him isolated extremely quickly.”
Security cameras are throughout the hospital, so the hospital’s security officers were able to direct officers and deputies to the “shooter.”
“They were able to isolate the intruder very quickly using the cameras and communications as the lieutenant pointed out,” Bowling said.
Conducting active shooter drills helps local law enforcement and hospital staff prepare for such an emergency, Pugh said.
“It’s a crazy world we live in right now,” he stated. “We all realize that, and we’ve seen failures by police departments across the country and we don’t want to be that. We want our community to know we are confident, competent and we’re going to keep them safe.”
“Exactly,” Bowling said. “I was thinking how blessed we are in Princeton. We have very qualified folks who are very well trained as part of our Princeton Police Department and working with them has been such a pleasure. They’re directing us. We’re working together to create the plan to ensure the safety of our community, our patients, our employees.”
“We can never say never. Anything can happen at any given point in time,” Bowling stated. “As we all learned over the years, it’s all about practice and making sure that you’re ready for whatever emergency comes up. and our partnership with the Princeton Police Department has allowed Princeton Community Hospital to feel very secure in how we would manage these situations. We all know during a real emergency people get very nervous and excited, but the more you drill them and the more we talk about it, it really becomes second nature. This is the first of other drills we’ll probably do to continue to focus on how we maintain a safe environment here.”
