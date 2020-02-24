PRINCETON — Officers with the Princeton City Police Department are set to increase their patrol in a popular area.
Not only will officers be increasing their patrol beginning in the spring months but they’ll also be patrolling in a different manner. Rather than patrolling from behind the wheel of their cruisers, officers will act as boots, and bicycles, on the ground, in the Mercer Street area.
“We read an article about how it was more effective with kids and the public,” Sgt. J.L. Faris, of the Princeton City Police Department said.
With the Mercer Street Grassroots District growing by leaps and bounds officers are eager to increase their presence in the area. While many local businesses are drawing more and more foot traffic, Faris believes that this will also cut down on crime.
According to Faris, being on foot or on a bicycle can allow officers to stealthily move through alleyways where crime may be occurring. Faris enjoys making connections with community members as well, which will be much more effective while on foot or a bike, than in a cruiser, he believes.
“A bicycle is a lot less noticeable than a cruiser. It’s very effective,” Faris said.
Though the officers that will be patrolling the area of Mercer Street on foot or on a bicycle, their cruisers will be nearby and readily accessible if need be. Officers will also be able to utilize the department’s substation, located on Mercer Street.
“We did this last year and found that it was effective. It’s going to probably be an everyday event now though,” Faris said.
According to Princeton City Police Chief T.A. Gray, this increase in law enforcement presence will aid in building the aforementioned connections and ensuring that the area is secure.
“We’ve already implemented foot patrol and we have officers in the area all the time but it will soon be increased,” Gray said.
With the Grassroots District blossoming with new businesses Gray believes that an increase in presence will also give business owners a sound mind. With a designated officer or officers, on foot in the area regularly he believes that this will result in business owners being apter to open up to officers.
“Once the officers get out and establish a first name basis with business owners and residents they will feel more comfortable to talk to that officer because they will have built a rapport with them,” Gray said.
Gray is looking forward to the beginning of the increased patrol as he believes this will only positively affect the community.
— Contact Emily D. Coppola at ecoppola@bdtonline.com
