PRINCETON — The City of Princeton’s City Manager, Mike Webb, has accepted a position of the same title in Clarksburg, W. Va., officials confirmed Saturday.
According to The Exponent Telegram, Webb was chosen as Clarksburg’s manager during an executive session on Thursday, February 26. During this meeting, Webb’s tentative start date and salary were set as well.
Princeton Mayor David Graham said the city council will meet to discuss the situation.
“We were a little bit surprised by this,” Graham said Saturday. “Mr. Webb has done an outstanding job for the city. It will be difficult to replace him.”
Graham said council members will meet Wednesday and go into executive session, during which they will “decide what direction to take.”
Webb’s start date, according to The Exponent Telegram, is April 13. Of Webb, Clarksburg’s mayor Ryan Kennedy said in the Telegram article, “He is the city manager of Princeton, West Virginia, and he’s done some really great work down there in turning around an area of his city that’s had crime, drugs and other problems like that.”
Kennedy describes, in the Telegram article, how Webb’s work has aided in the addition of many “restaurants, murals and things like that” in Princeton. Kennedy also stated that while Clarksburg as a whole will benefit from Webb’s work, some areas “could use some tender loving care.”
An agenda for the Clarksburg City Council executive session was released by the City of Clarksburg on the city’s Facebook page on February 24. This agenda listed only one order of business which said “consideration of hiring a city manager and approval of employment contract therefor.”
Clarksburg’s Vice Mayor, Jimmy Marino, said in the Telegram article, “It’s been a long, long process trying to find the best person for this position. It was a bunch of applicants.”
Prior to Webb, Princeton’s city manager position was filled by Elke Doom, who resigned in 2015. According to Bluefield Daily Telegraph archives after Doom’s resignation, Kenneth Clay was unanimously selected to fill the manager role, in early 2016.
After Clay was selected for the position Webb was selected as the assistant city manager in 2016, Telegraph archives state. In early 2018, Webb accepted the position of Princeton’s city manager, Clay now serves as Princeton’s city clerk.
