PRINCETON — Princeton City Hall is now closed to the public because of COVID-19 concerns.
“We have closed our front door to the public due the current increase in the COVID cases until further notice,” said City Manager Mike Webb.
Residents can continue to do business online and drop things off in the city’s drop box but cannot come inside.
“It is still full service,” Webb said, adding that City Court will hold session today then make a decision on changes to its schedule.
Webb described the action as using an “abundance of caution” because of the current outbreak in Mercer County, which confirmed five new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total of new cases in the last nine days to 15 and an overall total of 28.
Matthew Bragg, sanitarian for the Mercer County Health Department, said all five of the new cases reported Wednesday involved travel.
Bragg said another 42 COVID-19 test results were still pending with the Mercer County Health Department as of 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Webb said the closure is important because it is crucial to protect first-responders and public works employees because they provide essential services.
Bluefield City Hall is also now closed to the public for the same reasons.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
