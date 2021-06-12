PRINCETON — If the Princeton City Council passes a second reading Monday for an ordinance amending the city code, medical marijuana establishments could become new members of the business community.
The city council conducted a first reading in May for an ordinance amending Article 1345 District Uses and Article 1345.01, Zoning Schedule of Use Controls” in the city code. These amendments would permit medical marijuana dispensaries in the city’s C-2 commercial zone, which includes Mercer Street and Rogers Street.
Mayor David Graham said Friday that he had not heard of any medical marijuana providers putting in applications for setting up a dispensary, but he believed this could start happening if the second reading is approved. It would go into effect after the second reading.
“If the second reading goes ahead, we’ll probably have some vendors jumping on board,” Graham said. “We’re not opposed to that.”
Princeton City Council meetings have been conducted over the internet since the pandemic started in 2020, but the council reopened meetings to the public in May, Graham said.
The meeting will begin 6:30 p.m. Monday at the municipal center off 800 Bee Street.
In 2020 the Legislature passed regulations allowing dispensaries to stock medical marijuana products. The regulations identified where medical marijuana dispensaries can be located and how they can operate.
The amended ordinance would follow state guidelines outlining where medical marijuana businesses can be located. Dispensaries would not be allowed within 1,000 feet of any public school, private school, daycare center, parochial school or any similar institution, according to a draft of the ordinance.
While medical marijuana products are legal in West Virginia, motorists can still be charged with driving under the influence if they use these products while operating a vehicle.
Sgt. A.M. Ballard with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia Coalfields Highway Safety Program told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph that people using legal marijuana products can face DUI arrests if the substance impairs their ability to drive. The fact that the substance was obtained legally would not negate the charge. This same standard also applies to drugs such as anti-depression medications. Using anti-depressant medications with alcohol or marijuana with pain medication while driving increases the chances for getting a DUI charge.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.