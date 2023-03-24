PRINCETON — Budgetary matters were prominent at this week’s Princeton City Council meeting, including the fiscal year 2024 city budget .
The evening’s fiscal matters began with the approval of the city’s February fiscal report on motion of councilman Marshall Lytton with a second by councilman James Hawkins.
Revenues came in at 68.56 percent of projections and appropriations were expended at 68.16 percent of projections as compared to budget projections of 66.67 percent with total funds available at $3,321,262.
The fourth revision of the fiscal year 2023 budget to appropriate additional expected revenue and correct fund balances for unappropriated funds in the prior year was approved by motion of Lytton with a second by councilman James Hill.
The fiscal year 2024 General Fund Budget of $8,262,268 was approved by motion of Lytton and seconded by Vice Mayor Joe Allen.
The fiscal year 2024 Coal Severance Fund Budget of $17,650 was approved on motion of Lytton and second by Hawkins.
“It is a fiscally responsible budget which still allows us to go forward,” Hill said.
Council, on motion of Lytton and second by Hill, authorized the transfer of matching funds into capital equipment for the USDA Grant enabling the purchase of a police cruiser. The cruiser will be one of three new cruisers to be added to the Princeton Police Department fleet.
On motion of Lytton with a second by councilman Dewey Russell, council extended the benefit of access to the Princeton Health and Fitness Center to all city employees.
City Attorney Paul Cassell was retained on a full-time basis on motion of Lytton and second by Allen.
B &O Tax Incentives for the Lunch Lady at 2503 Pisgah Road; Daily Bread at 403 High Street; Peyton’s Place at 235 Mercer Street; and Christina Sexton at 822 Mercer Street also were all approved by motion of Lytton and second by Hawkins.
The $35,928.29 final drawdown for the Rogers Street Flood Water Control Project was approved on motion of Lytton and second by Russell.
The Roundhouse Sewer Extension; North Side Thorn Street sidewalks; North 8th Street and Straley Avenue sidewalks, City Hall Complex Project and Church Street Drainage Project were recommended to Region 1 Planning and Development Council as project priorities on motion of Lytton and second by Hill.
City Manager Mike Webb said the list was in no way conclusive and other projects could be added.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
