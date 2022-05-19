PRINCETON — Officials with the City of Princeton expressed their opposition this week to a proposed Appalachian Power rate increase that would add more than $18 a month to residential electric bills.
In April, Appalachian Power submitted an Expanded Net Energy Cost (ENEC) request to the Public Service Commission of West Virginia for a $297 million upward adjustment in the ENEC rate.
The ENEC reimburses the company on a dollar-for-dollar basis for coal and natural gas to fuel power plants and for purchased power, according to a statement from Appalachian Power. The company makes regular filings for ENEC adjustments.
Currently the monthly bill for a residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours is $155.66. If approved as filed, the adjustment would add $18.41 to that amount beginning Sept. 1, 2022.
The Princeton City Council passed a resolution Monday opposing this proposed rate increase.
“The Princeton City Council realizes such a drastic rate increase would have a major impact upon the budgets of struggling middle class and low income families, as well as retirees and the elderly on fixed incomes who already exist under heavy financial burdens, as well as the current high inflation rate,” according to the resolution.
The City Council “wholeheartedly opposes the proposed rate increase, as being sought by Appalachian Power Company, that would contribute significantly to a further depressing of the local and state economies, as well as create a significant hardship on the citizens of Princeton and Mercer County,” according to the resolution.
On April 27, the McDowell County Commission approved a similar resolution.
“The McDowell County Commission realizes the financial struggle their citizens face and understand this increase would only broaden the burden,” according to the resolution. “The McDowell County Commission feels such an increase is unreasonable and would have detrimental effect on our citizens.”
The commissioners asked in their resolution that the Public Service Commission deny Appalachian Power’s rate request.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
