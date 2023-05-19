By JEFF HARVEY
for the Daily Telegraph
PRINCETON — Following in the footsteps of the Mercer County Commission, the Princeton City Council voted to send a letter to the West Virginia Public Service Commission opposing the latest rate hike requests by AEP and the West Virginia-American Water Company during their latest meeting.
Councilman James Hawkins read the city’s letter to PSC Executive Secretary Connie Graley opposing the rate hikes before the vote.
The letter cited the 2022 request by AEP of $297 million under the Expanded Energy Cost surcharge and the current request under ENEC for $647.7 million to compensate for increased energy costs in producing electric power.
“If approved, this rate hike increase would amount to an average increase of $19.61 in customer’s bills. Such massive rate increases in two successive years would have a major impact on the budgets of struggling state residents and low income families, as well as retirees and the elderly who already live under heavy financial burdens due to their modest incomes which do not keep up with the cost of living,” the letter stated.
The other requested rate hike, by West Virginia American Water Company, is for $340 million in water and wastewater system investments. It breaks down to $5.69 a month for water and $19 a month for wastewater per customer.
“We (council) believe that we have an obligation to the residents of the City and hereby unanimously express our opposition to these rate increases due to a concern for the negative impact they will have on the citizens, businesses and non-profit organizations in the City as well as the immediate greater Princeton community at a time when the overall cost of living has soared,” Hawkins said.
The letter was approved on motion of Hawkins and a second by Councilwoman Jacqueline Rucker.
On motion of Hawkins and second by Councilman Dewey Russell, seven city businesses were awarded facade grants of $2,000 each. The businesses are : BeYOUtiful Things; Prime Care 12; Big Bite Restaurant; Wood Pool Services; Evan’s Sweets; Oasis Beauty Bar & Boutique; and Bargain Binz-N-More.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
