PRINCETON — Coming off of an achieving 2022, the Princeton City Council took steps to ease potential annexation for homes and businesses at their January meeting.
City Attorney Paul Cassell, during his portion of the meeting, presented council with three amendments to city ordinances for second reading and public hearing.
The first one would offer the one-year Business & Occupations Tax exemption to businesses which come into the city through minor boundary adjustment or annexation. It passed on motion of Councilman James Hawkins with a second from Councilman Dewey Russell.
The second would give an exemption from the city’s garbage fee for homes and businesses which come into the city through minor boundary adjustment or annexation. It passed on motion of Vice Mayor Joe Allen with a second by Hawkins.
The third offered an exemption from fees for minor building projects. It was passed on motion of Russell with a second by Councilman James Hill.
Two ordinances were also passed on first reading with further action to be taken at the February council meeting.
The first would permit the creation of agricultural zones in the city. It was passed on motion of Hill with a second by Allen
The second, related to the first, would allow certain farm animals to be kept in agricultural districts. It was passed on motion of Hawkins with a second by Allen.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
