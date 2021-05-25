PRINCETON — Candidates now running for ward seats on the Princeton City Council had the opportunity Monday evening to meet the public and share their ideas for improving the city’s quality of life.
Hosted at the city’s municipal center on Bee Street, the Meet the Candidates Forum gave the public an opportunity to meet each candidate in person and hear their ideas for the city’s future.
In Princeton, four ward seats are on the ballot for city council. Ward I incumbent Jacqueline “Jackie” Rucker is being challenged by Jeff Lankford.
Rucker said that she is running for her third term on the council. There have been a lot of positive changes in Ward I, but much remains to be done, she stated.
“I am extremely concerned for the redevelopment of areas that have been torn down,” Rucker said.
Land opened up by tearing down structures needs to be made available for new housing and new businesses as well as playgrounds, and the city needs to encourage such development, she stated. She added that she was also interested in completing work on new recreational facilities and the city pool.
Rucker said that she was “very concerned” about a lack of diversity at the city, schools and other entities. Firefighters and police need training to deal with people who have special needs.
Rucker said she was also “really proud” of the development being seen in downtown Princeton, and hoped to see it expand into other areas.
Lankford, who said he is a local business owner in Princeton, is making his first run for office. He said that he agreed with Rucker not only on housing issues, but a lot of commercial property has been left vacant, too, by demolitions. Encouraging the use of these properties would help bring in new businesses and jobs.
On the subject of law enforcement, Lankford said that the city should make sure all police officers were equipped with body cams and dashboard cams. He also suggested having cameras installed on the city’s stoplights to help track suspects when crimes occur. This would help avoid dangerous high-speed chases, he said.
Recreational areas such as the city park and other facilities need more development because children often do not have anything to do, he said.
Lankford also stated that city workers have been “overwhelmed” while people have been off work due to COVID-19, so the city should “help them feel better appreciated so they feel better about their jobs.”
“I appreciate everyone coming in, and I just hope that you all will vote with your hearts” Lankford told the people attending the forum.
Incumbent Councilman Marshall Lytton from Ward II is running unopposed. Lytton was unable to attend the meeting Monday.
In Ward III, Paula Powell King and James R. Hawkins are running to fill the seat vacated by Vice Mayor James Harvey, who did not run for reelection.
King, who lives on Mercer Street, said she wanted to see the completion of the municipal center, the former Dean Company facility, for recreation.
King also said that she wanted the city to have a recycling program.
“My platform is about saving our environment and saving our city in terms of making it clean and reducing our footprint in terms of our resources,” she said, adding that if elected, she would seek grants to support such a program.
King stated that she was invested in the grassroots effort to revive Mercer Street and in housing, and also cared about seeing other major streets in Princeton get the benefits of such efforts, too.
Hawkins, who graduated from the Mercer County Technical Education Center and currently works for AMR Pemco, said that as a quality engineer, he was looking for improvement. Mercer Street has seen “outstanding” growth, and he wanted to see the efforts there expand to other parts of Princeton. He said that working to expand businesses and housing was part of his platform as well.
Princeton needs more access to high-speed internet. He knew of instances when parents had to drive their children to school so they could use its internet hot spot. The city’s roads and street lighting need improvements as well, Hawkins said.
“I see dark areas, areas that don’t feel safe,” he said, adding he has seen children playing in the streets while motorists are speeding and “rolling through” stop signs.
Hawkins said he supported continuing training for firefighters and police officers. He added that his experience had taught him how to “cut through red tape” when dealing with other entities that have funding and resources that the city needs.
“If I’m elected, I’m ready to go day one,” he stated. “No holding back.”
Incumbent Councilman Joe Allen is running unopposed in Ward IV. Allen could not attend the forum Monday.
The City of Princeton will conduct a no-excuse early voting until Saturday at the new Municipal Building along 800 Bee Street. Voting will open during regular business hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. today through Friday and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Any resident voter of the city may vote early, in person, without stating a reason.
Voting on June 1 will be held from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the following locations:
• Ward I voters will go to Princeton Recreation Center, 201 Morrison Drive, Meeting Room.
• Ward II residents can cast their votes at First United Methodist Church, Park Ave. & Center St., Activity Center.
• In Ward III voters will go to the Church of Christ lobby, East Main Street & Ingleside Road.
• Ward IV residents will vote at the Burke Memorial Baptist Church gymnasium on Oliver Avenue.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
