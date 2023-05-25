PRINCETON — During the recent “Meet The Candidates” forum, the five at-large candidates for the three open seats on the Princeton City Council expressed what they hoped to do if elected.
Mercer Street resident, business owner and election newcomer Joseph (Dan) Crutchfield, said, “My name is Joseph “Dan” Crutchfield and the privilege for me to serve folks on the Princeton City Council would be meaningful, so I am asking for your vote. I live on Mercer Street and own Daydream Games and Dippin Dots Ice Cream businesses. I enjoy meeting people and families as they come into the store and make it my purpose to talk with them.”
He added, “This has allowed me to connect with my fellow residents and learn something about them. I enjoy knowing people in our city; many have become my friends. This is important because as I look at the city of Princeton, I realize, as a city councilman my input will always impact the people close to me.”
Crutchfield concluded, “As a member of the Princeton City Council, I plan to stay connected to our residents so we can build a city that reflects those who live here. With the correct infrastructure in place we can build a city that supports families, encourages recreation, fosters a healthy community, provides new job opportunities better housing choices and reduces drug abuse, crime and homelessness.”
The other newcomer in the race is Chuck Mathena Center Executive Director Candace Vassallo-Wilson.
She said, “I chose to run for Princeton City Council to make a difference in the community that we serve. I have a genuine love of where I live and I want that for my children. Princeton is on the precipice of big things and I am eager to play an active role in making that successful.”
She added that, if elected, she’d like to focus on a citywide recycling campaign, upgrades to infrastructure such as sidewalks and placing trash receptacles in areas with heavy foot traffic .
“With the help of the rest of council, I would like to address the rising population of homeless people and get to the heart of (it) to get these folks the help they need, “she said.
Vassallo-Wilson added that she would be an advocate for the police, fire and public works departments in getting them needed equipment as well as getting Arnold Palmer’s A-Palm Project completed.
She concluded, “If elected, I promise to bring a strong work ethic, an open mind and a willingness to work with anyone. I also plan to listen more than I speak, ask questions and be transparent with citizens. I have a strong belief that we have more in common than we do have different. It takes a team effort to grow and, while we can politely disagree, we should be working together to benefit not only Princeton, but Mercer County as a whole.”
Incumbent David Graham is in his sixth consecutive term as mayor and is running for his third full term on council after being appointed to fill a vacancy in 2014. He is the general manager of Fredeking-Stafford Construction Company.
He said, “The goal that I have been working on for more than three years is completing the City Hall Complex. (U.S.) Senator (Shelley Moore) Capito procured $2.2 million in matching federal grants to help us get the Community Center started and we hope to get that done next year. “
Graham also said, “The city has worked closely with Princeton Community Hospital and West Virginia University Health Systems to forge the new affiliation agreement. This agreement assures us of state-of-the art health care for many years to come. My goal is to assist in any way possible to increase medical services and acquire more doctors.
Last month, Mr. Arnold Palmer came to city council requesting assistance for the A-Palm Project, situated in the west side of the city. We plan to assist Mr. Palmer both financially and with “in kind” aid. Mr. Palmer also impressed upon us the need for improved infrastructure in his neighborhood. We as a council realize this and will put forth an increased effort to help upgrade the water, sanitary sewer and storm sewer services. New sanitary service work has already begun. With flood control well in hand on Rogers Street and the new traffic light at the intersection of Rogers and Locust Streets, there is a great opportunity for growth in this area. I will do all I can to support this growth.”
He added, “The Lonnie Gunter Center Project, adjacent to the Railroad Museum, will be situated in the old St. Clair Foods building and Wheby’s Grocery. This endeavor has the potential for the creation of an outstanding museum complex within the current city historic district. Such a complex will draw many visitors to not only the historic district, but, the entire city. I plan to continue participating in the development and will lend any assistance necessary to ensure this project comes to fruition.
“We have established the Princeton Economic Development Authority, whose primary goal is to provide the tools and opportunities for the growth of businesses and quality housing in our city. I will maintain support of their efforts with funding and the placement of city properties under its authority for development. We are seeing an influx of businesses throughout the city, especially in the 800-1200 blocks of Mercer Street. There are only a handful of downtown storefronts that remain vacant. Through the efforts of the Community Improvement Commission businesses all over the city have been assisted in many ways. I will continue to support their outstanding efforts.
“There has been a noticeable increase in vagrancy in our community. These are transients and not local residents, also closely related to the increased level of vagrancy is an increase in drug overdoses. We are working to determine how and from where these vagrants are coming. The intent is to get a handle on the issue and get it under control. I appreciate the citizens of Princeton placing their faith in me and my fellow At-Large Council members and hope that we are afforded the opportunity to continue serving the community,” Graham concluded.
Incumbent James Hill, looking for his third term on council, said, “Here are some of the things I want to achieve if I am elected my next term: 1. Continuation of infrastructure improvements, water, sewer and drainage, in the Lower Pine Street, High Street, and Bell Street areas. 2. Sidewalk construction and overall general improvement of the commercial area on Beckley Road. 3. Engineer Evaluation and improvement of the drainage area from Beckley Road to Ingleside drainage. 3. More purchases of Solar Power Radar Signs throughout the city. 4. Additional Wayfair signage for tourism and business. 5. Rebuilding on vacant lots with affordable housing for working individuals and look at developing a program to accomplish this using the vocational school trades with the city purchasing the materials in order to reduce cost and train our future trades workers. (Carpenters, Plumbers, HVAC, Electricians, and Landscapers). 6. Purchase more specialized equipment for the Public Works Dept. 7. Additional purchases of specialized equipment for the Police Dept. 8. Improved and additional retainage incentives for our first responders. 9. Sidewalk construction and lighting improvements in the Rogers and Brick St area. 10. Complete LED Street Light Installation throughout the city. 11. Installation of video monitoring systems in the city. 12. Work towards achieving a lasting solution of the homeless problem. 13. Look at improved traffic flow design to and from the hospital area for the expected growth of the Hospital. 14. Implementation of Emergency Notification System for the residents using text messages and Emails.”
Incumbent Dewey Russell, seeking his seventh term on council, said, “We have goals including completing city hall; extending sewer service including Lower Pine Street and Roundhouse Addition; continuing our street paving project; and continuing to bring in more small businesses”
Russell added, “Our problems include homelessness. We’re taking a real tough look at the link between it and drug use. We’ve become a magnet because of the number of suboxone clinics in the area.”
The city’s budget process, he said, has generally been a steady pattern of growth for most of his time on council as the city is now financially stable.
“The need for housing in Princeton and the area is another area we’re working on,” he said.
He concluded, “This is an exciting time in Princeton.”
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
