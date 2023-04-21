PRINCETON — On Monday evening, a familiar face returned to the Princeton City Council as councilwoman Jacqueline Rucker came back to fully active duty after a lengthy absence.
“I’m glad to be back (before an audience). It wasn’t easy participating via teleconference. I missed the involvement,” Rucker said.
Resuming her duties as chair of the Public Works & Recreation Committee, Rucker made her first motion (Vice Mayor Joe Allen seconded) to approve the transfer of a portion of South Second Street from Brick Street up to the intersection with the railroad crossing on the way to WV Recycle to the West Virginia Department of Highways.
City Manager Mike Webb said council’s action formalized the agreement between the city and the WVDOH for the latter to maintain the street.
The PW&RC portion of the agenda saw a motion by councilman Dewey Russell with a second by councilman James Hawkins to appoint the firm of E.L. Robinson, Engineers, to serve as project engineers on the Roundhouse Sewer Extension Project.
Webb said the project would provide sewer service to approximately 25 families both in and out of the city.
A resolution approving the city’s list of project priorities previously submitted to the Region I Planning and Development Council was approved on motion of councilman Marshall Lytton with a second by Rucker.
