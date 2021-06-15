PRINCETON — A second reading Monday of an ordinance amending Princeton’s city code opened the way for medical marijuana dispensaries to set up shop in the city’s business district.
Last May, the Princeton City Council had the first reading for an ordinance that amends Article 1345 District Uses and Article 1345.01, Zoning Schedule of Use Controls” in the city code. The amendments will permit medical marijuana dispensaries in the city’s C-2 commercial zone.
Mayor David Graham said during the city council meeting that the C-2 commercial zone includes Stafford Drive and Rogers Street.
Attorney Trent Crewe, who was filling in for City Attorney Paul Cassell, conducted the second reading of the proposed amendments, and Graham opened a public hearing to give the city’s citizens an opportunity to comment.
Graham asked if anybody had any comments or questions about the amendments, and none were submitted. The public hearing was then closed, and the council members voted on whether to approve the amendments. The second reading was approve unanimously.
Council Member James V. Hill said that the city’s ordinance for medical marijuana dispensaries would comply with state codes.
In 2020, the Legislature passed regulations allowing dispensaries to stock medical marijuana products. The regulations outline where medical marijuana dispensaries can be located. Dispensaries will not be allowed within 1,000 feet of any public school, private school, daycare center, parochial school or any similar institution, according to the city ordinance.
Graham told the Bluefield Daily Telegraph previously that nobody has submitted an application to put a medical marijuana business in the city, but the city could start receiving them.
