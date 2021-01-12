PRINCETON — City council members unanimously approved Monday the purchase of the former Bluefield Regional Medical Center by Bluefield State College, which will use the facility as dormitory and classroom space for its Health Science program.
In mid-December 2020, the Princeton Community Hospital Board of Directors approved the sale and transfer of the property to Bluefield State. The purchase includes the entire facility as well as 67 acres at its location on Cherry Street in Bluefield.
Princeton City Attorney Paul Cassell said before the Princeton City Council met that a public hearing would be held about authorizing the property’s transfer to Bluefield State College.
“This action will ensure that the transfer has received the approval of the city council because the Princeton Community Hospital is an administrative agency of the City of Princeton,” Cassell stated.
Nobody commented during the public hearing. The transfer was authorized unanimously. Part of the facility will be leased back to Princeton Community Hospital for the emergency department now being operated at the former BRMC facility.
BSC President Robin Capehart said when the transfer was announced that it would allow the college to expand its programs. It will have space for about 90 dorm rooms as well as classrooms and a cafeteria.
The facility should be ready by the fall of this year, Capehart said.
