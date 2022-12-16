PRINCETON — The last 2022 meeting of the Princeton City Council saw several land-related matters passed by the council.
The first such action, the conveyance of 9.32 acres of city property located on State Route 20 near the Dan Hale Reservoir to the Princeton Economic Development Authority, was done on motion of councilman Dewey Russell and seconded by Vice Mayor Joe Allen.
PEDA Director Samuel Lusk said the conveyance would allow the authority to develop, market or even sell the property.
Another property issue action by council was a motion by Russell and second by councilman James Hawkins to authorize City Attorney Paul Cassell to prepare the documentation and scheduling of a public hearing on the matter of conveying a .42 acre plot of land next to Glenwood Park to the Mercer County Commission.
In other developments:
• Code Enforcement Officer Ty Smith said one building was left to be demolished under terms of the city’s current program.
The code enforcement office is working on another package for funding involving 12 to 20 structures for next year.
• On second reading and public hearing, council, on motion of councilman James Hill and second by Hawkins, approved a head tax increase on dogs to fund a spay-neuter program for the city. Smith said he was working to contact local veterinary çlinics for the program.
Lusk said three judges and an alternate had been selected for the Community Improvement Commission’s “Make It Sparkle” contest. The contest, now in it’s second year, is for city businesses and their holiday decorations. The winners will be announced Dec. 22.
— Contact Jeff Harvey at delimartman@yahoo.com.
