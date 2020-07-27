PRINCETON — A local church is having a congregation-wide yard sale on Aug. 1 to help fund renovations for a sanctuary that has served the faithful for about a century.
Renovations have been underway for around two years at the First Christian Church on Straley Avenue, Pastor Steve Janning said this week.
“We’ve been working on it for a couple of years,” Janning stated. “We’re getting ready to start a new phase, so we’re hoping to generate some interest because it’s an historic building. This building, the one we’ve been working on, was finished in 1920. There’s a neat history to this congregation.”
The congregation was started in 1907, and its members finished constructing their first sanctuary in 1910. By 1910, the church had outgrown the building.
“They started the school wing, which is a 3-story building, and when they got it completed in 1929, they tore down the old sanctuary,” Janning recalled. “And then after they got it paid for and after World War II, they started our current sanctuary and it was finished in 1952.”
First Christian Church is a prominent feature near Mercer Street.
“It’s a landmark in downtown Princeton here and we, like most churches, have older people; but we’re starting to get younger families and that’s exciting,” Janning said. “On Aug. 1, we’re having a church-wide yard sale, kind of a fundraiser kickoff. That’s a way to do something showing the community we’re here. People might say, ‘Hey, my grandparents went to that church,’ and they might want to pitch in with the renovations that we’re doing.”
The congregation has spent more than $200,000 repairing roof leaks, plus brickwork that’s over 100 years old needed repairs. A crew had to grind out old mortar joints and repack them with fresh mortar because loose bricks were falling out.
“We were blessed to find an old mason who knows how to do this kind of work,” Janning said. “A lot of people want to come in and do a half-sloppy job and do it in a week. It takes time, but we want to do it right. That’s a really big deal.”
The church’s old bell has been repaired and it now rings, he added. About $150,000 is needed for the next phase of renovations.
“We’ve got a long way to go,” Janning stated. “In our phase right now, we replaced one of our boilers a couple of years ago. But this old building has an old steam boiler that we can’t find parts anymore.”
Heat pumps will be installed to replace the old heating system and provide air conditioning.
“We’re still looking at probably $150,000 in this phase of work. It doesn’t come cheap,” Janning said.
Making sure the renovations are done correctly is important to the congregation.
“We could probably could get by with just Band-aids, but it being a historical building, we want to do it right,” he said.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
