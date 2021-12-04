PRINCETON — Floats, dazzling lights, marching bands and Santa Claus coming to town for a pleasant Friday evening brought the holiday season and its joy to Mercer County.
The public lined both sides of Mercer Street as the Princeton Christmas Parade got underway. Starting time was 6 p.m., but hundreds of people arrived early to find parking spaces and pick out good vantage points along the parade route. Judy Akers and Page Farmer of Beeson and Judy’s nephew, 5-year-old Jackson Lusk, found a good spot by the Mercer County Courthouse.
“Yes, this is usually where we come to watch it,” Judy Akers said.
“And you can do what you want,” Jackson added. “You can run around in the yard here.” He hoped to see Santa Claus. “Do I get to tell him what I want?”
“You can wave to him,” Page told him.
Across the street, people were setting up chairs for the holiday event that had to be canceled last year. Mild temperatures helped make the experience even better.
“It’s nice to be able to get out,” Trish Worrell of Princeton said. “I feel very comfortable to be out with my daughter and her son.”
Heather Worrell asked her son, Noah Tracy, what he hoped to see at the parade.
“All the floats,” he said.
The Princeton Police Department and the City of Princeton Public Works Department had side streets all along Mercer Street blocked off for the parade. Near Grants Supermarket, one family sporting blankets and Christmas hats were waiting for the parade to arrive.
“We are so happy it’s a warm day and we are so happy to be out,” said Aleta Crotty of Princeton.
Her grandson, 7-year-old Cole Wilburn, had a Christmas sweater and a string of blinking lights for the occasion.
“I was just looking for my friends and Santa Claus,” he said.
Floats representing businesses, healthcare providers and civic organizations from across Mercer County participated in this year’s parade. Lisa Jones, CEO of Southern Highlands Community Mental Health Center, looked at her cellphone and learned that her organization’s float had won second place. The float’s theme was mental health tips for holidays since people often experience for stress and anxiety this time of year, she said.
Children clutching shopping bags eagerly waited for the parade since its arrival often comes with a holiday treat. Two little girls sitting on the curb were ready.
“They’re going to throw candy,” one girl predicted.
“I love candy!” her friend replied.
Flashing blue lights signaled the parade’s approach along with the American flag. Mayor David Graham of Princeton waved from the lead unit as the parade approached the courthouse. Moving slowly but steadily down Mercer Street, units including the Princeton Fire Department, Princeton Rescue Squad, Bramwell Volunteer Fire Department, Athens Volunteer Fire Department, Mercer County Humane Society, the Concord University Marching Band and many more arrived. Shouts of “Merry Christmas” and “Happy Holidays!” joined the sounds of engines and Christmas music. UTVs and Jeeps with Christmas lights joined the holiday procession.
Back at the courthouse, Jackson was enjoying his vantage point as the parade reached the end of its route.
“Merry Christmas! Merry Christmas! Merry Christmas!” he yelled as the parade concluded, signaling the start of another Christmas season.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
