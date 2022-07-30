The Princeton Camera Club is set to host their annual photography competition on September 24 during Princeton’s Autumn Fest at Associated Photography on Mercer Street.
This year is the 38th Open Amateur, Advanced/Professional and Youth Photography Competition/Exhibition.
According to a press release sent out by the Princeton Camera Club’s president Tim Swingle, the competition’s purpose is to showcase and celebrate photographers in the community, and to create interest in the art of photography.
“Entries will be divided into divisions and categories for judging. A first, second, and third place ribbon will be awarded for each category as well as several “Best of Show” awards. Special Sponsor and People’s Choice awards will also be presented.”
The amateur and advanced/profession category has four divisions split up with several different categories within each division.
The youth part of the competition is spit up into two divisions based on grade. Division one is grades first through eighth, and division two is grade ninth through twelfth.
“The Advanced/Professional Division was developed for those photographers who have had some training and/or experience over a period of time, or, are professionals who work at their craft for fees and/or who have entered professional shows in the past,” said Swingle. “Each division, whether it be Amateur, Advanced/Professional or Youth (grades 1-8 and grades 9-12) will be judged separately.”
Entries for the competition must all be dropped off at Associated Photography by September 9 to be judged, and all of the pieces will be on display during Autumn Fest which is Saturday, September 24.
On that Saturday, the public is being invited to come view the art and vote on them for the “People’s Choice” award, and this vote will earn the voter a chance to win a “signed print donated by internationally recognized photographer Steve Jessee.”
The winning pieces will stay on display until October 13 for all categories of the competition.
Swingle said that they are always welcoming of and excited when new members join, and he invites those interested in joining to come to their monthly meetings on the third Thursday at 7 p.m. at Associated Photography.
Swingle describes the club as “a diverse group of photographers, from beginners with their first camera, to career and even internationally recognized professionals. What we share in common is our desire to learn and grow, and we do this through classes, workshops, outings and by participating in various regional competitions.”
To get more information about becoming a member or rules and regulations for the competition call Associated Photography at 304-425-5519 or Tim Swingle at 616-238-3221, or Ruth Sturgill at 304-647-5278.
You can also pick up a competition brochure at Associated Photography.
