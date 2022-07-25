PRINCETON — Several local businesses have been approved for grants following the Princeton Community Improvement Commission’s July meeting.
Approved funds were given to applications that demonstrated an intent to beautify their property through signage, store conversion or other methods defined through the grant opportunity, according to Princeton Economic Development Director Samuel L. Lusk.
“We encourage all businesses within Princeton’s incorporated limits to apply for this opportunity,” Lusk said in a press release issued by the city. “Whether a business is new, expanding or simply renovating an existing location, every brick-and-mortar can qualify as long as hey can meet application requirements.”
The funding awards were announced by the city last week.
Lusk said the following businesses were awarded grants:
• Trevor Lee Mullins, State Farm Insurance, $2,000.
• Grants Supermarket, E. Main Street, $2,000.
• Our Daily Bread, $175.
• Ray’s Powersports, $2,000.
• Royal Fades Barber Shop, $2,000.
• Sophisticated Hound Company, $2,000.
Businesses can still apply for the city grant funds. Additional awards are expected to be announced by the city in the future.
Applications can be requested by calling 681-282-5703, at s.lusk@princetonwv.gov or soon electronically at pedawv.org, Lusk said.
Lusk said additional facade grant requests will be reviewed as soon as funds are available. for additional awards.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
