PRINCETON — The city of Princeton’s second annual “Make It Sparkle, Princeton” event is now underway and will continue taking entries until December 15 at noon.
According to Princeton Economic Development Authority director Samuel Lusk, any businesses with a brick and mortar building within city limits can participate.
The event is being sponsored by the city’s community improvement commission with registration being online.
“The contest is once again offering cash prizes to businesses within city limits that decorate their storefronts for the holidays,” Lusk said in a press release. “This year, contestants will be free to decide their winter holiday theme, and judging will be based on execution, creativity, theme, and attractiveness.”
The first place prize will be $250, second place will be $175, third place will be $50, and the People’s Choice prize will be $125.
To participate in the People’s Choice voting, you can find the entries on the Make It Sparkle, Princeton event Facebook page, and all you have to do to vote is “like” the photo entries you like best.
Photo entries for the competition will be posted as entries are submitted, and voting for this award will end at noon on December 22. Lusk said all other winners will also be announced on that day.
“Businesses can register for the contest by visiting https://starryeyes.media/make-it-sparkle-princeton and completing the provided form,” said Lusk.
If there are business owners or citizens who have questions, they can contact Lusk at s.lusk@princetonwv.gov or 681-282-5703.
— Contact Kassidy Brown at kbrown@bdtonline.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.