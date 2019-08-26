PRINCETON — Princeton residents shouldn’t worry about the possible closure of the city’s Bojangles’ restaurant.
With Bojangles’ closing in Charleston and Huntington recently, fans of the Princeton location had concerns of its status. According to a release from Jesse Thomas, the marketing coordinator for Randolph Restaurant Group, the franchise owner of several Bojangles’.
According to the release, Randolph Restaurant Group has, “No plans to close their West Virginia locations.” This franchise owns Bojangles’ located in Beckley and Princeton.
“We have had many individuals reach out to us with concerns following the closing of other West Virginia Bojangles’ locations this past week,” Thomas said in the release, “We want to let the community know that we were not directly affiliated with those locations and we have no plans on closing our locations.”
Rather than closing, the two locations are also hiring at this time, according to the release. The hiring is attributed to seeking company growth.
According to the release, the two locations are set to participate in Spirit Nights dedicated to their local school organizations. During these nights groups can assist in the dining room of the restaurant. For their assistance, the company will donate part of the profit during that night to the organization.
“We have been blessed with a wonderful staff at both locations and we want to reassure our customers and staff that we are here to stay,” Thomas said, “We would not be in business if it was not for the support of the local organizations and customers that we have.”
To further their outreach and support in the community, the restaurant mascot, Bo, and Thomas will be visiting several elementary and preschools. During their visits, the duo will bring Bo-Berry biscuits for the students.
“We will gladly help out our local student organizations in any way that we are able to,” Thomas said.
For more information on how organizations can schedule an event, contact Thomas at jthomas@rrg99.com.
