BLUEFIELD — Plans stayed on schedule Monday for local New Year’s Eve celebrations which will ring in both a new year and the start of a new decade, the 2020s.
In Bluefield, the last minutes of 2019 will be counted down starting 11 p.m. on Commerce Street where the annual Lemon Drop will be celebrated with music and hot chocolate.
“We’ll be set up by the Granada,” Marie Blackwell, ambassador for the city of Bluefield, said Monday. “We’ll start about 11 p.m. with hot chocolate and music. Lori Charles will be our deejay and we’ll just have a good time until the lemon drops at midnight.”
Besides the celebration on Commerce Street, people have one more opportunity today to see the Holiday of Lights in Lotito Park. Today is the last day of the annual holiday light display, Blackwell said.
Preparations were underway in Princeton for today’s Downtown Countdown on Mercer Street.
“Everything’s looking good,” Lori McKinney of the Princeton Renaissance Project said about the plan’s for the evening’s activities.
Starting about 8:30 p.m., several Mercer Street businesses including the Totally Glazed Donut Shop, Hammer & Stain, Blue Ridge Bee Company, Artistic Adventures, The RiffRaff Art Boutique and Danny’s Bar are scheduled to be open.
McKinney said general admission is free and includes all outdoors activities including the gaming theater, craft activities and the black light art space in The Renaissance Theater.
The night will be topped off with a ball drop at midnight followed by fireworks. Festivities will continue until 12:30 a.m.
Activities will center around Dick Copeland Square and feature six stages of live indoor entertainment (requiring an All Access Pass) plus free outdoor performances and activities including live music, magic shows, circus performers, ice sculptors, live art demos, kids’ activities, a black light art lounge, a gaming theater, horse and carriage rides, a New Year’s Resolution Station, a scavenger hunt, giveaways, food options, games and more.
An All Access Pass is required for the indoor music venues at The Room Upstairs, a beautiful turn of the century ballroom-turned small theater (part of The RiffRaff Arts Collective), Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company (Mercer County’s first microbrewery), a pop-up venue called “The Hot Chocolate Spot,” Stages Music School and The Appalachian Coffee House.
The All Access Pass is $15 for adults, $10 for senior citizens, students and veterans, and kids 10 and under are free.
Tickets may be purchased in advance online at www.downtowncountdown.org, or in person at The RiffRaff Arts Collective at 869 Mercer Street. Tickets may also be purchased at the gate.
Activities will include a Scavenger Hunt by Daydream Games, a business set to open at 925 Mercer Street in 2020, as well as free craft activities for kids inside Artistic Adventures and paint-your-own-pottery for purchase will be offered.
The gaming theater will feature Just Dance, Super Mario 3D World and plenty of other games, McKinney said. The Renaissance Theater will host the black light art space where artists will paint live and music by DJ Blind. There will be a special wall for anyone to express themselves, McKinney said. A New Year’s Wish Tree, created by artist Isaac Preston out of up-cycled copper wire, will offer guests the chance to write their wishes for the new year and hang them on its branches.
The New Year’s Resolution Station, sponsored by Planet Fitness, will allow guests the opportunity to make their resolution and find information about starting the year with a healthy lifestyle; fitness professionals will be on hand to answer questions.
Indoor entertainment as part of the All Access Pass includes the Jonathan Scale Fourchestra in The Room Upstairs; Matt Mullins & the Bringdowns at Sophisticated Hound Brewing Company; the Slightly Magnificent Comedy Magic Show at the Hot Chocolate Spot; the One Voice Project at Stages Music School; and Jedah Palmer and Grace Campbell at Appalachian Coffee House.
Performers include DJ Lucas TheFlow on The Town Square Stage, DJ Blind and live painting with Lacey Vilandry in The Renaissance Theater and Tim & Maggie in The Town Square are on the schedule. Guitarist Jacob Brooks will play Auld Lang Syne at midnight.
The honorary button pusher who will begin the countdown for the ball dropping at Dick Copeland Square is 8-year-old artist Brady Walker, “who exemplifies the spirit of The Renaissance as an active participant and young person who cares deeply for the community,” McKinney said.
The first 100 guests will receive a free pair of glowing 2020 glasses, courtesy of Lindsey Optical. The first 500 guests will receive a “Be Kind” water bottle courtesy of Community Connections and Volunteer WV.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
