BLUEFIELD — Having few fans in the stands, mask requirements and social distancing in place didn’t dampen spirits Friday evening when high school football teams competed at Mitchell Stadium.
The Bluefield Beavers and the Princeton Tigers played their mutual season opener at Mitchell Stadium. The Friday night lights blazed and fans cheered as their teams took to the field, but there were far fewer fans than what’s normally seen at a season opener. Due to pandemic precautions, only the parents and guardians of team members, cheerleaders and band members could attend along with coaches’ spouses. Masks were required, and whole sections of the bleachers were cordoned off. Families sat far from each other in groups of two to four.
Principal Mike Collins of Bluefield High School said before Friday’s game kicked off that the first game with Princeton usually brings in thousands of football fans.
“With a Princeton game, we’re going to be at 80 to 85 percent capacity, and this stadium is designed for 10,000,” Collins estimated. “That’s 7,000 to 8,000 people. When it’s the Beaver-Graham game, it’s about 10,000 to 12,000.”
When the game started, there were more than 150 people in the stands divided into groups of similar size of both sides of the stadium. Fans kept arriving after the kick off.
“We’re just glad the kids get the opportunity to play and the parents get to see them,” Collins said.
On the Bluefield side, Roger and Betty Stroupe were waiting to see their grandson, Dakota Stroupe, Number 15, play. Roger Stroupe had wondered if his grandson would get to play a game this year.
“You take it day-by-day,” he said. “I know he’s anxious to play. He’s a senior.”
It was the first time Betty Stroupe had seen her grandson take to the field.
“It’s really good that I get to see him play,” she said.
About 15 feet away, Darrell Ratley of Bluefield was waiting to see Dakota play, too.
“Well, it’s good,” he said about seeing the game get underway. “It gets everybody out, the kids out, and everyone can enjoy themselves a little bit.”
Kristy Clark, who was also watching for Dakota, noted the distance between groups of fans.
“I think it’s really safe. Every family is more than 6 feet apart, so they’ve done a good job with the social distancing, “ she stated.
Across the field, Princeton fans Chad and Morganne Parsons were waiting to see Ethan Parson, Number 6, play a game. The precautions did not bother them because they let the teams play.
“It think it’s good that they can play,” he said. “Everybody has to respect what’s going on whether they believe it or don’t believe it.”
Further down the bleachers, Brian and Teia Laxton were waiting to see their son, Marcus Laxton, Number 70. Teia said it was the first time her son has been able to play in two years. He had been lifting weights and practicing with his teammates all summer.
“It would have been terrible if they didn’t get to play after working all summer,” she said. “I know they’d rather have a crowd, but at least they get to play.”
Brian looked across the field and observed how few fans could attend in comparison to previous years.
“If it would have been normal standards, those stands on both sides would have been full,” he said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
