PRINCETON — Two of Mercer County’s municipalities and the county commission have each contributed funds for an environmental study of jointly-owned property that could be used to help the county’s tourism industry.
The Mercer County Commission has voted to contribute $10,000 to help fund an economic development project. Both the City of Princeton and the City of Bluefield have each contributed $10,000 to the project was well.
“All three groups have property that is adjacent to Bluefield, W.Va. and we’re evaluating the possibility doing a joint economic development project” said Jim Spencer, community and economic development director for the City of Bluefield.
Spencer declined to share the specific location to avoid increasing prices if more land needs to be purchased for a project if it proceeds.
The cities and the county are working together on a regional concept for a tourism project.
“Tourism and recreation are related, but both fall into economic development,” Spencer said.
“Tourism and recreation are a vital part of the economy in Mercer County and the two cities.”
Spencer said the project’s recreation aspect would build on assets such as ATV trails and trails for activities such as bicycling.
Both cities asked the county to contribute $10,000. The Bluefield Economic Development Authority will serve as the project’s fiscal agent, according to a letter dated Jan. 18, 2023 which was sent to the county commission. The commission was also asked to allow an environmental study on land the county owns.
County Commission President Bill Archer and Commissioner Gene Buckner voted to contribute $10,000 from the county’s hotel/motel tax fund. Commissioner Greg Puckett was attending a West Virginia County Commission Association in Charleston.
