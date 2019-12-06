BLUEFIELD — Today is the last day to donate to the 13th annual Prerogative Shelter Drive and help provide the homeless dogs and cats living in local shelters with a Merry Christmas.
Donations will be distributed to the Mercer County Animal Shelter, the Tazewell County Animal Shelter, the McDowell County Humane Society and Save A Pet Food Bank in Bluefield on Dec. 7. January, February and March are usually the slowest months in terms of the donations these shelters receive.
For over a decade, readers in southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia have expressed their generosity by sharing the spirit of Christmas with dogs and cats that don’t have a place to call home.
Starting in 2007, the Prerogative Shelter Drive has accepted donations of pet food, treats, toys, blankets, cleaning goods and other supplies to animal shelters in West Virginia and Virginia. Ever since the drive started, donors have contributed thousands of pounds of pet food and other items to local shelters. The contributions help animal shelters care for dogs and cats during a time of the year when donations slow down due to the holidays.
Donators broke records last year with total donations adding up to 1,570 pounds of dry dog food, 467 ounces of wet dog food, 342 pounds of dry cat food, 9,712 ounces of wet cat food, 47 dog and cat toys, 197 dog and cat treats, 236 pounds of cat litter, 25 blankets and bedding and 29 cleaning products.
These donations are vital to the continued operation of local shelters, especially during the holiday season when charitable giving is diverted to other charities and more animals are being taken into shelters due to cold temperatures.
“The generosity of the community for this Shelter Drive is overwhelming,” Emily Rice, one of the organizers of the shelter drive said. “We are so grateful for the donations we have received so far, but more donations are needed to make this year’s drive a success.”
Donations of dry and wet dog food, dry and wet cat food, toys, treats, cat litter, cleaning products, and blankets and bedding are accepted and appreciated.
Volunteers like Chaz Cole of Cole Harley-Davidson, who provides transportation for the collected donations and members of the magazine and newspaper staff, load the supplies and distribute them to the participating shelters. This year’s pet drive ends today.
Donations can be dropped off at the Bluefield Daily Telegraph offices at 928 Bluefield Avenue. For more information, call 304-327-2811.
— Contact Emily Rice at erice@bdtonline.com
