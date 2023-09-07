MATOAKA — Two and three-story buildings with gaping holes at either end were awaiting demolition Wednesday as a salvage company brought in heavy machinery and cleared a lot that serve as its staging area.
An excavator operator with Empire Salvage was scooping up bucketloads of bricks and other debris left over from a major 2014 fire that destroyed several buildings along Barger Street in Matoaka. Some of the buildings that will be left standing were constructed in 1921 and 1931.
Lori Mills, Mercer County’s dilapidated buildings officer, pointed out a line of adjoining buildings scheduled to be torn down. Each stands between two to three stories tall.
“We have seven buildings in the downtown area that will be coming down,” Mills said while the excavator scooped up bricks. “These three, then we have one across the street and then we have three garages in the alley that will be coming down.”
The state Department of Environmental Protection awarded Mercer County a major grant in 2022 to demolish abandoned, dilapidated and burned-out structures. Houses in Matoaka were among the first structures to come down, and clearing Barger Street is an important part of the overall program.
“It is. This is a big part of it. We were awarded $11.5 million to do demo all across the county,” Mills said. “Once we’re done with this batch, we’ll have 91 structures that have been taken down. This particular group, this project – the downtown project – is about $282,000 worth of demo. There’s still a lot of buildings that will be standing. Some will get further evaluation in the future.”
Danny Lusk, who owns Empire Salvage with brother Gordon Lusk, estimated that demolishing all the designated buildings and clearing the debris will take about two and a half weeks.
Removing the buildings will make more of the old downtown visible from the main road and improve safety, Mills said. The project is also taking away a health hazard.
One of the Barger Street buildings scheduled for demolition was being used by squatters about six months ago.
“Very, very poor living conditions,” Mills recalled. “Just wasn’t safe for the people or the firefighters who might have to fight a fire, and that kind of snowballed into a bigger project down here.”
Onlookers were being urged to stay away from Barger Street while the work is underway, and asked motorists to be watchful.
“We’re going to be so close to the road, we just ask people to please use caution when we’re in the area,” Mills said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
