PRINCETON — Preparations are being made in the City of Princeton, the City of Bluefield and the Town of Bramwell for this year’s upcoming municipal elections.
The Princeton City Clerk’s office is preparing for the upcoming city election set for Tuesday, June 1, City Clerk Kenneth Clay said. The four, Ward Council seats will be in contention as the current terms of Council Members Jacqueline Rucker, Ward One; Marshall Lytton, Ward Two; James Harvey, Ward Three; and Joseph Allen, Ward Four are due to expire on June 30.
The candidate filing period, by nominating petition, began on Feb. 1 and continues through April 1. The nominating petitions and candidate information packets for those interested in running for Princeton City Council may be obtained at the Princeton City Clerk’s office at 800 Bee Street.
Candidates must meet basic eligibility requirements set forth by the WV Supreme Court of Appeals and the Princeton City Charter by being at least eighteen years of age and a year-long resident of the City of Princeton at the beginning of council’s new term on July 1, Clay said. Voters who sign a candidate’s nominating petition must be registered voters, residents of the City of Princeton and of the candidates’ election ward or their signatures will be deemed inappropriate and not counted in the nominating process.
The Ward candidates for Princeton City Council must obtain at least 25 valid signatures from qualified city voters on their nominating petitions, but it is recommended that more than the minimum be obtained in the event some signatures are disqualified.
Princeton residents not registered to vote may do so at the Voter Registration Office in the Mercer County Courthouse until close of business on May 11. Any registration made after the May 11 deadline will not be included in the voter rolls in time of the City of Princeton’s election on June 1. Voters who were required to vote a provisional ballot during the last ity election in 2019 should make inquiry at the Mercer County Courthouse, Voter Registration Office, to ensure any problem has been corrected, Clay said.
Applications for absentee voting may be obtained from the Princeton City Clerk at the Municipal Building. Early voting in-person will be conducted at the Municipal Building during regular business hours from Wednesday, May 19 to Saturday, May 29, including the Saturdays of May 22 and May 29.
Due to the COVID-19-19 virus, to receive candidate packets and nominating petitions, election candidates must call the City Clerk’s Office at 304-487-5093 and come to the front lobby of Princeton City Hall, and social distancing will be required.
In the City of Bluefield is also preparing for its June 1 municipal election. Any qualified person who wants to become a district candidate for the Bluefield City Board of Directors will need to file a certificate of candidacy form sometime between March 16 and April 5. City offices are open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Candidate forms may be obtained from the city clerk or through the City of Bluefield website at www.cityofbluefield.com. Completed forms will be accepted by the city clerk during regular business hours, according to City Clerk Robert Luther.
Each candidate must pay a $120 filing fee. After the time for filing ends on April 5 at 4:30 p.m., the city clerk will publish a list of candidates in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.
The Town of Bramwell announced its filling period for candidates interested in running during the June 8 election. Applications will be available at Bramwell Town Hall from March 1 to April 5 weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to Susan Lance Troutner, recorder for the Town of Bramwell.
There will be seven positions on the ballot including mayor, recorder and five town council members. The filing fees include $100 for mayor, $75 for recorder and $50 for town council. Any town resident 18 years old or older and a registered voter may file for any town office.
May 18 is the last day for voter registration.
