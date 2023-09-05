BLUEFIELD – West Virginia American Water issued a precautionary boil water advisory Tuesday to approximately 35 customers on John Nash Boulevard, Wild Turkey Road and Shott Court in Bluefield.
The advisory follows a main break which crews are working to repair as quickly as possible, company officials said.
West Virginia American Water estimate service will be restored by 7 p.m. Affected customers will be notified of the advisory by the company's emergency notification system.
Once service is restored, affected customers should boil their water before consumption until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms that may be present in the water. Customers are asked to bring water used for drinking, cooking, bathing and brushing teeth to a full boil for a minimum of one minute, then cool before use.
