BLUEFIELD — Prayers, patriotic music, thoughtful words and the ringing of a bell marked the 20th anniversary Saturday of Sept. 11, 2001, a date forever ingrained in America’s collective memory.
With help from the Bluefield Police Department and Bluefield Fire Department, the City of Bluefield conducted a Patriot Day ceremony in Chicory Square for the 20th anniversary of 9/11.
“Thank you for coming out on this beautiful, but somber, occasion,” Mayor Ron Martin told the audience as a huge American flag flew overhead. “This morning we gather to remember and honor those who perished on Sept. 11, 2001, those who labored in the rubble in New York, Washington and Shanksville, and those who, after Sept. 11, took the fight back to the enemy.”
The Rev. Chad Slater of Christ Episcopal Church opened the ceremony with a prayer recalling the attacks 20 years ago.
“O Lord our God – Creator, Redeemer and Sustainer of mankind – Sovereign of the Universe, the most merciful, the compassionate. We come before you with full of emotions that many of us do not fully understand,” Slater said. “Twenty years since so many of our lives have change; 20 years since our world changed. Two decades separate us from that morning, yet its memory casts a long shadow.
“We remember before you all those whom we lost to this transitory life on that fateful day – victims of hate in our broken world,” he continued. “We remember with grateful hearts those who at this hour of decision laid down the last full measure of devotion in service to us on that day and in the months and years following September 11. May they rest eternal and may their memory be a blessing to us all.”
After the Montcalm High School JROTC conducted the presentation of the colors ceremony and Trevor Darago of Concord University sang the National Anthem, Martin introduced the ceremony’s keynote speaker, Col. (retired) Cecil Marson, U.S. Army and Bluefield’s new city manager.
Marson, a native of West Virginia, started his 27-year military career as a medical service officer before joining the Special Forces, Martin said. Prior to his retirement, Marson had multiple deployments in the Middle East and Africa, and served as the garrison commander at West Point, New York and as deputy commandant of the United States Military Academy at West Point.
Marson said Saturday’s Patriot Day ceremony was the first he had attended in civilian clothes. Before the events of 9/11, he had lived “a very carefree life.” He joined the Special Forces because two of his friends had joined the force.
“I was in our training at Fort Bragg, NC when 9/11 happened. I was in a language test because you have to have a second language to operate overseas,” he said, adding that except for the Gulf War and military action in Somalia, it was a fairly peaceful time.
Marson and his classmates were soon watching the attacks on television. Later, his life was being lived “in six month deployments.”
“What I’ve learned from the period of time, as you watch the TV today, everybody talks about how we had a lot of unity back on 9/11,” he said. “Well, I’ll tell you today I’m here with you all here in Bluefield because of you and what I see in this city...every person in this city is valued.”
Marson praised the City of Bluefield’s elected officials and employees for their work and dedication to the city, especially while a pandemic is ongoing.
“We’re in a very special and a very unique place here in Bluefield,” Marson said. “And I want you to appreciate that.”
Marson recalled watching the news during the past two weeks, and seeing people so desperate to leave Afghanistan that they actually tried to hang onto jet aircraft only to fall to their deaths. He asked the audience to imagine being so desperate to do such a thing because they were scared to stay in Bluefield.
“I want you to think about that because this is, without question, the greatest country in the world. This is the greatest state in the world, and this is the greatest city,” Marson said.
Lt. Robert Jones of the Bluefield Fire Department then recited the Fireman’s Prayer, followed by the Last Call Bell Ceremony conducted by Lt. Bryan Carr.
“When I am called to duty, God whenever flames may rage,” Jones read, “Give me the strength to save some life whatever be its age. Help me embrace a little child before it’s too late, or some older person from the horror of that fate.”
The Bluefield High School Band under the direction of Director Nick Hinkle performed “God Bless America” to conclude the Patriot Day ceremony.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
