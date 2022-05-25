Christ Episcopal Church will host a Prayer Service for the victims of the Texas school shootings tonight, Wednesday, May 25, at 7 p.m. at the church, located at 200 Duhring Street, Bluefield.
The entire community is invited to participate.
“We will gather, pray, and sing familiar and comforting hymns, with candles lit for all of the victims,” The Rev. Lou Hays, interim rector, said in a press release. “We particularly welcome school teachers and administrators, police officers, firefighters, medical personnel and all first responders who live in fear that they might confront a similar tragedy.”
Hays said prayer will be given for the victims and their families, all whose lives have been darkened by this tragedy, and victims of violence everywhere, and particularly for all children of our community and the nation.
“Words do not suffice to address the horrors of this tragedy,” Hays said. “As people of faith, we believe that God weeps for the victims and their families, and extends the healing comfort of God’s love to all. We can take some solace in the company of others from the community as we gather in sacred space to pray and remember the victims of this and all too many similar tragedies.”
For more information contact Hays at 304-327-6861 .
