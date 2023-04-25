BLUEFIELD, Va. — A new electric substation designed to provide more service with fewer power interruptions for area customers is currently under construction in Tazewell County, Va.
The new Hockman Pike substation is being built near the former Magic Mart headquarters along South College Avenue in Bluefield, Va.
Substations serve as electrical intersections converting power to voltage levels that are used for homes, businesses and industries. The 50,000-square-foot substation is being built on 14 acres of Appalachian power land that was previously developed. About a quarter mile of 138-kilovolt transmission is part of the project.
“It’s a new 138-kilovolt substation,” said George Porter, a spokesperson for Appalachian Power. “In that area we had capacity issues as far as power, and adding the substation will provide residents with an additional power source. It won’t eliminate power outages, but we do believe this will provide us with fewer power interruptions.”
The new substation will provide more electrical capacity for the Bluestone Industrial Park and other businesses to support economic development, according to information provided by Appalachian Power. It is designed to reduce the South Bluefield Substation’s electrical load, allowing it to provide additional capacity to the East River Mountain Tunnel on Interstate 77.
The Hockman Pike substation will serve the towns and communities in its area, Porter said. Construction could be completed by mid-November this year.
