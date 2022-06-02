BLUEFIELD – Power outages were reported around the region Thursday after thunderstorms came through the Mercer County, McDowell County and Tazewell County area.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. issued warnings about severe thunderstorms in Tazewell County and later in Mercer County. The warnings lasted from 1:45 to 2 p.m.
After the storms passed over the region, 911 centers started receiving calls about downed trees blocking roads and striking power lines. About 3:30 p.m., Appalachian Power reported 164 outages in Bluefield, Va. near Graham Recreation Park.
In Mercer County, 69 power outages were reported in the Lorton Lick Road area along with 181 in the Bramwell area. Another 103 were around Princeton with 77 outages in the Gardner Road area.
