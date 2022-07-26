BRAMWELL – More than 2,000 customers have been impacted by a power outage reported Tuesday across a three-county area.
Appalachian Power reported an outage that cut electricity to 2,084 customers in an area including parts of Mercer, McDowell and Tazewell counties.
Communities that lost power include Bluewell, Bramwell and Nemours as well as Coaldale, Maybeury, Skygusty, Leckie, Pocahontas, Va., Abbs Valley, Va. and Boissevain, Va.
Appalachian Power was assessing the outage's cause and did not have a estimated time for restoring service.
Another 301 customers had lost power in areas including Lashmeet, Spanishburg, Kegley and Rock, according to the power company.
Phil Moye, a spokesman with Appalachian Power, there had been some equipment problems.
"It looks like there's some trouble with equipment on our Switchback-Bramwell line," Moye said, adding the company was trying to find more.
About 78 customers were without power in the Coaldale area, and the company expected to have service restored by 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Moye did not have an estimate for when power for the larger number of people impacted by outages would be restored.
