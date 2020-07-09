Power outage ...

Graphic courtesy of Appalachian Power

By CHARLES OWENS

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

BLUEFIELD — A power outage has impacted more than a thousand people in the Bluefield area.

According to Appalachian Power, 1,408 customers are currently without electricity in parts of the Bluefield area, along with the Brushfork, Falls Mills, Yards and Nemour communities.

The outage occurred at 8:19 a.m. The company estimates that power should be restored around 1:30 p.m.

Appalachian Power says the outage is the result of animal contact with the electrical system.

